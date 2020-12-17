Letter, 12/18: Even Barr can see the truth

The front page of the Dec. 10 Journal Star heralded the news: "Nebraska joins suit challenging election." The article reports that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has joined Texas and 16 other states questioning "the integrity of November's presidential electoral process in a number of states." Later in the article, head of the state Democratic party, Jane Kleeb, says that Gov. Pete Ricketts is endorsing the lawsuit trying to "claim that mail-in ballots are illegal."

That Ricketts would see the election process as illegal was not surprising since, in many ways, our governor is "Trump Lite." Next, my attention turned to Peterson, who joined our state with the other 17 states that want to challenge (overthrow?) the election.

Then I pondered the recent reports from U.S. Attorney General William Barr. He disputed President Trump and said there was no widespread voter fraud that could overturn the election and that the 2020 election was the most secure in American history.

If I could call Peterson "Barr Lite," this analogy would work with Ricketts as "Trump Lite." But, lo and behold, even Barr is not afraid to face the truth and my analogy dies, but not my hope that truth will prevail.

Clifford W. Reynolds, Beatrice

