Letter, 12/17: Peterson drags state into mess

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson was wrong to file a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of the State of Nebraska in support of the Texas lawsuit that sought to stop the election of Joe Biden.

Legal scholars viewed the Texas lawsuit as frivolous. Peterson chose to cause the state of Nebraska to officially support this meritless lawsuit. He in effect officially allied Nebraska with President Trump's effort to overturn the elections results in four battleground states where Biden was declared the winner. This is not Peterson's job. It is ethically questionable and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

It has been more than five weeks since the election. We all know of the efforts of Trump and his allies to undo the results of the election; bogus lawsuits, crackpot conspiracy theories, increasingly desperate legal maneuvers, constant lies and propaganda.

Peterson involved our state in this effort, which had no basis in law or fact. Peterson has every right to personally vote for and support Trump, but it was wrong for him to use the office of the Nebraska attorney general to aid and abet Trump's campaign to change the vote of the people.

This is an abuse of office. It may not have been illegal, but it was certainly irresponsible and in poor judgment.

Robert Lange, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0