Letter, 12/17: Don't forget the other heroes
Letter, 12/17: Don't forget the other heroes

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. 

Appreciation and thanks should go out to the lab techs who have worked tirelessly to test and provide results for the thousands of COVID-19 tests that are needing results in addition to their usual work in the labs across the city and elsewhere.

Also, appreciation and thanks to the morticians who are caring for the bodies of those who have died of this deadly virus and to the families of those who have died.

And let’s not forget the pastors of all of the churches who have been there to provide support and council to their members and families who are hurting and grieving.

All of these people have been going above and beyond on behalf of all of us and should be thanked as heroes in this unimaginable pandemic of 2020.

Kay Kile, Lincoln

