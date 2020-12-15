Letter, 12/16: Lawsuit is an embarrassment

Other than Gov. Pete Ricketts' refusal to abide by the citizens' vote to expand Medicaid, I don't think I've ever been more embarrassed to be a Nebraskan than now.

These governors and attorneys general who filed these spurious lawsuits to overturn the vote of the people for president should be personally responsible for the costs and waste of court time and resources.

Wasting our tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits for purely political reasons is abhorrent and embarrassing. I would say, "Shame on them," but they obviously have no moral compass and don't care about wasting our tax money.

Bruce Stephens, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0