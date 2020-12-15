 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 12/16: Lawsuit is an embarrassment
View Comments

Letter, 12/16: Lawsuit is an embarrassment

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump

President Donald Trump 

Other than Gov. Pete Ricketts' refusal to abide by the citizens' vote to expand Medicaid, I don't think I've ever been more embarrassed to be a Nebraskan than now.

These governors and attorneys general who filed these spurious lawsuits to overturn the vote of the people for president should be personally responsible for the costs and waste of court time and resources.

Wasting our tax dollars on frivolous lawsuits for purely political reasons is abhorrent and embarrassing. I would say, "Shame on them," but they obviously have no moral compass and don't care about wasting our tax money.

Bruce Stephens, Lincoln

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News