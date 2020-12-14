Letter, 12/15: Today we face a new enemy

Each December when I was growing up, my father would retell the story of Dec. 7, 1941. He was at a high school football game when an announcement was made that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. He said everyone, even the football players, just left the field and stands and went home.

There was a fear that Japan would bomb them next, even though this was in Denver. The next day, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed a proclamation declaring war against Japan.

The people of the United States realized they had to work together to prevail in the world war. By May 1942, people had ration cards that limited the amount of certain foods they could buy. The rationed goods started with sugar but soon included coffee, meats, canned fish, cheese, canned milk and gasoline.

People were encouraged to grow food in Victory Gardens in their backyards. Women were asked to mend their nylon stockings, as the nylon was used to produce parachutes and rope. When I would visit my grandmother in the early 1950s, she would always give me candy and show me a sugar rationing card and tell me how people sacrificed to win the war.