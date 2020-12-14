Letter, 12/15: No rush to judge or to kill

Under the Trump administration, following 17 years of no federal executions, eight people have already been executed since July. Five more are scheduled to be executed before Trump leaves office January 20. Of these, four are Black males and one a white female. All have been convicted of terrible crimes, it is true. But that is far from the whole story.

“Each has a life story that cries out for mercy” to quote Sister Helen Prejean, who noted in a recent Washington Post column that the woman had suffered incredible abuse since infancy; she cried out for help and no one responded. One of the men was only 18 at the time of the crime. Another was not the one who actually did the shooting. Two have intellectual disabilities that should have disqualified them for the death penalty.

Where is mercy in these stories? What gives us the right to judge that someone else must die when we know so little of their story and when we are so fallible?

This violence is wrong. We must cry out against this rush to kill when that killing will in no way make the world a better place.

Jean Eden, Lincoln

