Letter, 12/15: Lawsuit a waste of time
Letter, 12/15: Lawsuit a waste of time

Dear Santa:

Could I please get a refund of whatever portion of my tax dollars were spent on Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson's baseless and insulting lawsuit attempting to undermine the results of an already decided election?

I was hoping to use that money to buy something more useful, like a parachute with a hole in it.

Way to undermine democracy, Mr. Peterson, Bob Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Heidi Osborne, Lincoln

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 Associated Press file photo
