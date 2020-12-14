Letter, 12/15: Lawsuit a waste of time

Dear Santa:
Could I please get a refund of whatever portion of my tax dollars were spent on Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson's baseless and insulting lawsuit attempting to undermine the results of an already decided election?
I was hoping to use that money to buy something more useful, like a parachute with a hole in it.
Way to undermine democracy, Mr. Peterson, Bob Evnen and Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Heidi Osborne, Lincoln
