Letter, 12/13: Whining a sign of weakness

Trump’s false claims of fraud in the election are tearing at the very fabric of our democratic system. Only because he lost is he putting himself above the country.

Now Nebraska is joining the fight with its Attorney General Doug Peterson, claiming fraud that doesn’t change the outcome. Sad day for Nebraska. Whining because you don’t agree with the outcome is a sign of the weakness in our state government.

Maybe he could file a lawsuit to take away a couple of touchdowns by Iowa to get our way, too.

Tom Kruger, Kearney

