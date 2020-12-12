Letter, 12/13: What's Peterson's end game?

Legal experts have given the Texas Attorney General’s lawsuit to overturn the election about as much chance of succeeding as the possibility of a 90-degree day in the middle of a Nebraska winter.

Why then is Attorney General Doug Peterson wasting his time, and in all likelihood our money, by joining this frivolous attempt to undermine this election?

Numerous officials, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have stated this election was fair and free of fraud.

It is time to honor our most sacred process and accept the fact that this election has been decided.

What is the end game here, Mr. Peterson?

Gary Targoff, Lincoln

