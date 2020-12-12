 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/13: Union backs mayor, council
The health and safety of workers has and always will be of the utmost importance to the labor movement. During the pandemic, essential workers have kept the country going by risking their lives and the lives of their families.

The Lincoln Central Labor Union appreciates and thanks Lincoln elected leaders for their collaborative efforts in addressing several health measures important to keeping the public and working families safe. We support the efforts of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the City Council and their collaborative efforts with the County Board and Health Director Pat Lopez.

Lincoln Central Labor Union hereby goes on record in opposition to the attempt to recall of the mayor and four City Council members.

We join with the Decline to Sign bipartisan group committed to opposing the efforts of a small group in Lincoln over important health decisions made during this global pandemic.

Steve Jones, Lincoln

President, Lincoln Central Labor Union

