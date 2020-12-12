 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/13: Time for better representation
Letter, 12/13: Time for better representation

Recall Effort, 11.23

Talli Kratochvil (left) helps Tim Ahmann to fill out a petition for the recall effort outside the City-County Building on Nov. 23.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The people of Lincoln are hurting. The leadership has ignored the voices of its citizens, which has awakened a nonpartisan effort to recall the mayor and four  Lincoln City Council members.

Many Lincolnites' livelihoods have been stripped bare. The mayor has overstepped her authority, and the Lincoln City Council has allowed it. It is time to find people who will represent Lincoln -- the whole community and its businesses. You are essential. It is time to sign the recall petition.

Tricia Hiltgen, Lincoln

