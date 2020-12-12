Letter, 12/13: Time for better representation

The people of Lincoln are hurting. The leadership has ignored the voices of its citizens, which has awakened a nonpartisan effort to recall the mayor and four Lincoln City Council members.

Many Lincolnites' livelihoods have been stripped bare. The mayor has overstepped her authority, and the Lincoln City Council has allowed it. It is time to find people who will represent Lincoln -- the whole community and its businesses. You are essential. It is time to sign the recall petition.