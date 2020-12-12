Letter, 12/13: Suspicious of China's hard line

A recent letter to the editor (“Not a good look for America," Dec. 5) praised the Chinese for their handling of the coronavirus crisis, noting that the Chinese regime had beaten the virus by taking “an early and authoritarian hard line” while we Americans have courted disaster by indulging our “fantasy-driven fear of government intrusion on our constitutional rights.” The letter, however, neglected to mention what the Chinese hard line involved.

Apartment doors were welded shut, leaving residents to die. The sick were denied medical care. Cities were sealed off. Doctors who raised the alarm about the virus were silenced. Reports about cases and deaths were falsified. Information was suppressed.

And the world was told that the virus originated in an animal market a few miles away from the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, a virus research lab that U.S. State Department warned in 2018 had serious safety issues.