Letter, 12/13: Peterson playing dangerous game

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has committed the state to join a far-fetched lawsuit by Texas seeking to invalidate presidential election ballots in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all states Joe Biden won. The lawsuit is a last-ditch effort to overturn their results, even though there has been no evidence of any significant fraud.

Peterson’s effort is supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen. In the past, these officials claimed to champion states’ rights. Now, however, they’ve changed their minds because the voters in these states supported the opposing party’s candidate. Peterson, Ricketts and Evnen think they should be able to tell other states how to run their elections.

This disgraceful effort, under the guise of “election integrity,” is actually an attempt to overturn election results they don’t like. In the process, it’s an attempt to undermine our elections — the cornerstone of our democracy. Nebraska officials are playing a dangerous game.

It’s time -- past time -- for them to acknowledge that Biden won and will be our president.

John Gruhl, Lincoln

