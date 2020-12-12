Letter, 12/13: Peterson adding to the mayhem

Attorney General Doug Peterson should be ashamed of himself.

For weeks, Donald Trump has stood in our national theater shouting “Fire!” at the top of his lungs. A responsible public servant, indeed any responsible person, would do everything in his power to escort this public menace out of the building.

Not Peterson. He stands, as a representative of all Nebraskans, and offers full-throated support to the electoral fantasies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the fear-monger-in-chief. Our secretary of state, Bob Evnen, joins the chorus, maintaining that “all credible claims” must be brought to light.

Credible? As of today, 37 judicial expeditions have combed the theater without finding a single wisp of smoke or lick of flame.

Falsely shouting “Fire!” in a crowded theater is an unconscionable act. It can lead to mayhem and death. In our national theater, we already have mayhem. Let’s pray actions such as Peterson’s do not also provoke something worse.

Roger Holmes, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0