 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 12/13: Lawsuit damages democracy
View Comments

Letter, 12/13: Lawsuit damages democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

I am in disbelief and literally sickened by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Petersen adding Nebraska to the Texas lawsuit, a lawsuit whose goal is to not count all the votes of the American people, a lawsuit which defies and decimates democracy.

President Trump’s campaign has already filed scores of lawsuits and has lost nearly all. They have failed because there is no voter fraud or irregularities. There are only lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories. I can’t believe the Republican Party has sunk so low.

Jeanne Walter, Waverly

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson

 Associated Press file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News