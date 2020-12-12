Letter, 12/13: Lawsuit damages democracy

I am in disbelief and literally sickened by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Petersen adding Nebraska to the Texas lawsuit, a lawsuit whose goal is to not count all the votes of the American people, a lawsuit which defies and decimates democracy.

President Trump’s campaign has already filed scores of lawsuits and has lost nearly all. They have failed because there is no voter fraud or irregularities. There are only lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories. I can’t believe the Republican Party has sunk so low.