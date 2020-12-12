Letter, 12/13: Doctor's advice better than letter

In response to Robert Marshall’s letter ("Vitamin D can battle COVID," Dec. 9), recommending Vitamin D3 against COVID-19, it would be sensible to point out the following.

* While there are anecdotal reports suggesting low Vitamin D3 levels might be associated to poor COVID-19 outcomes, there are no double-blind trials that prove this.

* There is no harm supplementing Vitamin D, particularly in the wintertime, but normal multivitamins give more than 100% of the recommended daily allowance. Citizens should remember that in America, many foodstuffs, including dairy products, are already supplemented with Vitamin D.

* The dosages recommended in Mr. Marshall’s letter, 4,000 to 5,000 units, exceed what the National Institutes of Health consider the maximum tolerable daily dosage of 4,000 units. Vitamin D is the substance that allows the body to absorb calcium. Too much Vitamin D often means too much calcium in the blood. Since calcium salts are often insoluble, this can result in kidney stones, as well as neuropsychological effects.

* Medical advice is best obtained from one’s doctor.

Gerard Harbison, Lincoln

