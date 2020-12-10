Letter, 12/11: Expand search for diverse recruits

I’m so glad the Lincoln Police Department is doing some diverse recruiting ("Police chief, mayor tout new website, effort to reach diverse recruits," Nov. 25). As a 44-year-old woman in 2010, I tried out to be a recruit. I was one of a large group to pass the written test.

I drove out to North Star for the agility portion. I ran the mile in 10 minutes, I exceeded the push-ups and sit-ups required. However, I’m a distance runner and have slow sprinting ability, so going from a prone position on the ground to a sprint wasn't easy for me. I also can’t jump, so the vertical jump was a fail as well.

I was in top physical condition running five miles a day and biking in the open highway anywhere from 35 to 50 miles. But there were no exceptions for age or other performance measurements, so I failed.

I was proud of myself in spite of that! Since I was a teenager I had wanted to work in law enforcement. I did a law and order camp as a junior in high school, and this newspaper did an article on me about that. So if LPD is going to do diversity recruiting, they should look at the bigger picture of the recruits.