Letter, 12/11: ACLU should have pressed case

It is ludicrous that the ACLU drop its case against the State of Nebraska regarding inhumane prison conditions.

If piling people on top of people in the overcrowded prisons in Nebraska during the pandemic is not inhumane, nothing is.

The overcrowding in itself is enough to substantiate the claim. Inmates who are forced to live in a space that in no way can allow a 6-foot personal space area and who are attended to by guards coming in from the outside are being treated less then humanely.

Inmates in the Nebraska prisons have little if any protective measures available to them. This is not acceptable. The ACLU should move forward with its allegations. I am disappointed that it has thrown in the towel.

Laurie Petracek, Lincoln

