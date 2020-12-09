 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/10: Time for all to support Biden
Biden Birthday

President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

With Rep. Don Bacon and Sens. Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney and many others, I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his decisive 306-232 election win.

Whether or not he concedes, the current president's term will end on Jan. 20. If he still wants a second term, he can run again in 2024. That's the American way. Trying to overturn election results is not. It's the voters, and the voters alone, who decide which candidate gets a state's electors. Anything else is cheating.

And until someone finds evidence, all talk of fraud has to stop.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and all elected officials should respect democracy and reality by congratulating President-elect Biden.

Curtis Bryant, Omaha

