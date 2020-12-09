 Skip to main content
Letter, 12/10: Fischer commended for support
Letter, 12/10: Fischer commended for support

Women's suffrage

Deb Fischer gives a thumbs up to her supporters, declaring victory in Nebraska’s U.S. Senate race on Nov. 6, 2012, at The Cornhusker. Her win made her the first Nebraska woman to be elected to a full six-year term in the Senate, and the first female senator from Nebraska since Hazel Abel in 1954.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

I would like to thank Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer for joining a bipartisan group of prominent senators as a co-sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The senator joins Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon, who also support this legislation to improve farm income, build soil health and remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The GCSA will create a market-based framework to pay farmers and ranchers who adopt land management systems that build soil health. Reducing tillage and planting fall cover crops are but two conservation practices that take carbon from the atmosphere and turn it into soil organic matter. Companies and organizations that want to net their carbon emissions to zero can work through intermediaries to buy carbon credit from producers who captured carbon dioxide using approved conservation practices.

Although estimates of 2020 farm income are good, 39% of that income was the result of direct government payments. A more sustainable income should be tied to the fruits of one’s labor. The GCSA can provide an additional income stream that flows directly from the hard work and ingenuity of America’s farmers and ranchers.

Ag producers are not the only ones who will profit from passage of the GCSA. Healthy soils absorb more rainfall, reducing the incidence and severity of flooding. Removing carbon from the atmosphere can help avoid the worst consequences of rising global temperature. These are benefits that we all will share.

Please join me in thanking the Nebraska congressional delegation for their support of the GCSA.

Ron Roeber, Lincoln

