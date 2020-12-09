Letter, 12/10: Fischer commended for support

I would like to thank Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer for joining a bipartisan group of prominent senators as a co-sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act. The senator joins Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon, who also support this legislation to improve farm income, build soil health and remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The GCSA will create a market-based framework to pay farmers and ranchers who adopt land management systems that build soil health. Reducing tillage and planting fall cover crops are but two conservation practices that take carbon from the atmosphere and turn it into soil organic matter. Companies and organizations that want to net their carbon emissions to zero can work through intermediaries to buy carbon credit from producers who captured carbon dioxide using approved conservation practices.

Although estimates of 2020 farm income are good, 39% of that income was the result of direct government payments. A more sustainable income should be tied to the fruits of one’s labor. The GCSA can provide an additional income stream that flows directly from the hard work and ingenuity of America’s farmers and ranchers.