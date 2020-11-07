Letter, 11/8: City should embrace zipper merging

It is time for Lincoln drivers to embrace zipper merging when lanes are being reduced for construction.

Zipper merging is waiting to merge until the lanes come close to the point they absolutely need to merge. At that point everyone takes turns like we learned early in our school years -- first one lane then the other.

If you break it down, you will find you will not be slowed down in getting through the intersection. At the point of a merge, the number of cars going through the construction will be going through at the same rate regardless of whether or not they came from one lane or two. And for many drivers, it will be quicker because there will no longer be the cars that scoot up the disappearing lane and squeeze in in front of the line thus irritating numerous drivers in the long line.

Another positive point is the long line of cars is shorter by half and will have less opportunity to block driveways and intersections in the area that would have been the end of the line if just a single line. It would ease the frustration of people who find the cars going ahead in the open lane.