Letter, 11/6: Residents need human contact

Eight months -- 212 days -- the amount of time residents of nursing homes have been locked down since the COVID-19 crisis began. I understand the concern that initiated the lock down, but eight months of isolation from family is unconscionable and cruel. It is true that the elderly population may be more at risk, but at what point do the residents get to make the decision as to what is risk worthy? Currently, they are alive but certainly not living!

Many residents aren't finding a reason to keep living without the contact of loved ones. Seeing each other through a window just doesn't cut it! No other part of society has to endure this. The employees at nursing homes go home to their families (as they should). However, if an employee tests positive, visitors are no longer allowed at the nursing home for two weeks! The logic of that is beyond any sensibility.

My daughter is an occupational therapist and has seen a decline in the overall mental/physical health of nursing home residents.. Other friends who work with nursing home residents have voiced the same opinion. It should be noted that the staff members observe the distress of the residents daily. How heartbreaking for staff.