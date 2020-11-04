 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/5: Nation needs C. Everett Koop


Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

I mourn the loss of countless senior citizens who have perished due to COVID-19. Managing a public health crisis in a country of more than 300 million people is a huge challenge. However, 50 different state-level approaches to dealing with COVID-19 are costing countless lives – especially the lives of our elderly.

In Nebraska, the State Department of Health reports that out of 646 total deaths, 543 were people 65 and older. The total numbers of elderly victims in North and South Dakota and Kansas are just as high.

A question that has lingered in my mind these past seven months is: “Where is C. Everett Koop when you need him?” President Ronald Reagan had help in combatting the HIV/AIDs virus back in the 1980s. Koop, the U.S. surgeon general, did excellent work in introducing the notion of “safe-sex” practices to an entire generation in order to prevent the spread of a deadly virus that had infected millions.

Koop helped save lives. We need someone like him now. As a member of Generation X, I have been waiting for a federal cabinet-level health care professional (who specializes in infectious diseases) to be given the leeway to lead us through the wilderness that is COVID-19. Could Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served under Koop, be that person and be granted the authority to save our loved ones – especially our beloved senior citizens? A national mandate to wear face coverings could be the virus-prevention practice that saves countless lives in our time.

Rev. Heather E. Brown, Pickrell

