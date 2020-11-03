Letter, 11/4: Time for NU to leave Big Ten

I no longer live in Nebraska because I fish and the water gets way too hard in the winter. But I still bleed Husker Red.

I don’t pretend to know about all the financials, etc., that go with the conference affiliations. I worship the ground Tom Osborne walks on and was a supporter of anything he thought best when we got out of the Texas League they called the Big 12.

But the Big Ten has not been good to Nebraska athletics from the start. For a lack of better phrasing, they seem to screw us any chance they can.

Plus, I also want someone smarter than me to explain who made this commissioner God. They should have been playing football in September, and if a team can’t play, we should be able to fill the spot if we want to.

From where I stand, it’s time to get out. Nebraska athletics does not have to be a floor mat to anyone. Bill Moos and his team are doing a great job, even considering they are constantly up against a wall they call the Big Ten.

At the end of the day, it’s a lot easier drive to Central Kansas, Oklahoma or even Waco, Texas, for that matter.

Harv Dougherty, Warsaw, Mo.

