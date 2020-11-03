Letter, 11/4: Teachers, students face hard choices

Deciding between in-person and remote learning is difficult. As a teacher, I believe that in-person education is superior. It is difficult to bond with someone remotely.

This difficult decision should only be made when all information is presented. Parents are told to screen their children and have the child wear a mask. Teachers are told to provide individual learning materials, opportunities for hand washing and sanitizing, and maintain 3 to 6 feet distance between children.

With more remote learners returning to in-person learning, a 3-foot distance between students doesn’t always happen. Also, children eat breakfast in their classrooms. That means the entire classroom is maskless for at least 15 minutes. All children are given hourly face mask breaks. Once again, class members are without a masks multiple times a day.

We have been told COVID-19 is airborne. Think about the last time you cooked fish or baked something. Did the smell stay in your kitchen or did it wander into the other rooms of your house? Please make the decision regarding in-school or remote learning with as much information as possible.

Patty Allen, Lincoln