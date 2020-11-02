Letter, 11/3: Thomas disproved his own point

In “A history of bad predictions” (Oct. 27), Cal Thomas argues against electric cars because of the current lack of charging stations and limited battery life, saying, “It is dangerous to predict the future.”

He points out current auto mileage capabilities and the proliferation of gas stations as an argument against change, ignoring the century of progress in these areas that was necessary to provide us with the ability to drive polluting cars wherever we want.

Thomas then goes on to point out examples of past predictions of failure that were wrong: high-speed rail, drilling for oil, telephones and light bulbs, all of which are part of our lives because the predictors were wrong and the practices and products were made to work. Thomas seems to think we are limited in our ability to make electric cars work when we were able to make these other things work. He makes a very strong argument against his own point.