Letter, 11/3: No rush to use renewables

The end of the article “Biden warning on oil tests voter resolve on climate change," (Oct. 23), suggests renewables are on the verge of replacing oil and nuclear power. It says, “… renewables making huge gains … solar wind and other clean energy will surpass coal and nuclear next year." Solar and wind make up less than 9% of energy produced in 2019, and coal and nuclear each make up around 20%; combined coal and nuclear make up over 40%.