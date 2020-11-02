Letter, 11/3: No rush to use renewables

The end of the article “Biden warning on oil tests voter resolve on climate change," (Oct. 23), suggests renewables are on the verge of replacing oil and nuclear power. It says, “… renewables making huge gains … solar wind and other clean energy will surpass coal and nuclear next year." Solar and wind make up less than 9% of energy produced in 2019, and coal and nuclear each make up around 20%; combined coal and nuclear make up over 40%.
Coal usage has dropped, but because it is being replaced by cheap natural gas. Replacing nuclear with renewables doesn’t help reduce our carbon footprint. I am not against renewables, and I eagerly await advances in technology, but a rush to renewables is naïve and invites an inefficient use of resources that might better be used for other social needs (education, housing, etc.).
Anthony Clarke, Davey
