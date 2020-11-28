Letter, 11/29: Wearing mask is courageous

Many who refuse to wear masks and follow other safety measures during this pandemic say they "don't want to live in fear." Those of us who try to follow the guidance of the health experts are not living in fear. I think we're being courageous.

We're courageous enough to face the fact that COVID is spreading more rapidly than ever and that hospitals soon may be unable to meet the need. We're courageous to realize that we all have to work together to slow the transmission of this horrible disease. Those who shun masks, go unprotected to social gatherings and flaunt the medical advice aren't brave -- they're foolhardy and inconsiderate of others.

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who said he was "glad" he contracted COVID in hopes of moving toward herd immunity, apparently has no grasp of the devastation that would cause. To attain herd immunity without an effective vaccine would require 60-70% of the nation's population to contract the virus and recover.

That's 200 million people. Meanwhile, more than two million Americans would die.

Please, everyone, be realistic and follow the sensible health guidelines. It's the responsible, loving and (dare I say it?) patriotic thing to do.

Bob Reeves, Lincoln