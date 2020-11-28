Letter, 11/29: Religion at heart of national divide

The Journal Star editorial board recognizes the rural-urban divide in this country ("Urban-rural divide need not be this size chasm," Nov. 15). The editorial board proposes that compromise is possible. But is this not whistling past the graveyard?
The last time there was a similar divide was in the election of 1860. The divide was between pro-slave states and free states.
In the current divide, citizens in rural areas are afraid that their way of life is threatened because liberal voters who live in cities support things like gay marriage and abortion.
The Bible Belt refers to rural areas inhabited by white evangelical Christians. The problem is that dogmatic religious people think religious freedom protects their attempts to set up a Christian theocracy where religious law governs behavior.
Anti-birth control, anti-abortion, anti-sodomy and anti-gay marriage laws have existed in this country. But these laws have been struck down by the Supreme Court because they violate separation of church and state.
The First Amendment protects freedom of religious belief, but freedom of religious action is not absolute. This was the finding of the Supreme Court in Reynolds v. United States.
The Court ruled that people are free to believe anything, but they cannot use religious duty as an excuse for breaking secular laws. A Quaker is free to believe war is immoral, but she still must pay her taxes that support the Department of Defense.
We have separation of church and state to protect people who are not religious from the actions of religious people.
William Boernke, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!