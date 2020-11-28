Letter, 11/29: President ought to behave better

I was 9 years old and shooting hoops with my best friend on the driveway. He was much better at sinking the ball than I was. He beat me in all four games. I didn’t like that at all. Being a loser was embarrassing so I accused him of cheating.
In no way was I ever going to admit that he was clearly better at basketball. Somehow he had unfairly won the games. I stormed into the house, pouted and scrunched up an ugly scowl on my face, refused to go outside for the rest of the day. I might even have kicked something. Don’t remember, but possible.
You’d expect a 9 year old to act like a spoiled brat. But never would you expect it from the president of the United States of America.
Roger W. Eschliman, Lincoln
