Letter, 11/29: Only unity can defeat COVID

I was much too young to understand the causes or complexities of World War II. But I was not too young to know that the U.S. was at war, that our whole society was organized to win the war, that we all had to make sacrifices to help our soldiers who were fighting and dying at the fronts abroad.

Industries were reorganized and government-financed to make materials needed in the war effort. Blackouts, gas rationing, buying war bonds were all part of our lives. I remember as a 6-year-old stomping tin cans flat to be donated, turning out lights for a blackout, using my allowance to buy anti-Hitler and anti-Japanese stamps to paste into special little booklets. Even children my age could and did make our small contributions.

What we now need to realize is that we are again at war — this time, a war against a virus — a war that is every bit as serious as World War II. In this war, our soldiers are the nurses, doctors, EMTs, teachers who are now risking their lives to win this war.