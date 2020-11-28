Letter, 11/29: Only unity can defeat COVID

I was much too young to understand the causes or complexities of World War II. But I was not too young to know that the U.S. was at war, that our whole society was organized to win the war, that we all had to make sacrifices to help our soldiers who were fighting and dying at the fronts abroad.
Industries were reorganized and government-financed to make materials needed in the war effort. Blackouts, gas rationing, buying war bonds were all part of our lives. I remember as a 6-year-old stomping tin cans flat to be donated, turning out lights for a blackout, using my allowance to buy anti-Hitler and anti-Japanese stamps to paste into special little booklets. Even children my age could and did make our small contributions.
What we now need to realize is that we are again at war — this time, a war against a virus — a war that is every bit as serious as World War II. In this war, our soldiers are the nurses, doctors, EMTs, teachers who are now risking their lives to win this war.
Ultimate victory may seem likely in the distant future, but now the virus is rapidly gaining on every front. There are many bloody battles to be fought long before that victory is achieved. The rest of us at all ages are called upon to make sacrifices to help our fighters at the front. We all know what we need to do at a minimum — wearing masks, maintaining distance, washing hands.
What we need is a universal, widespread cultural determination for our entire nation to meet this enemy and defeat it. We need, in short, the unified dedication of all our citizens to recognize the danger and act in the cause of victory.
James C. McClelland, Lincoln
