Letter, 11/29: Not wearing masks selfish
Letter, 11/29: Not wearing masks selfish

UNL COVID-19, 9.18

University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshmen Carly Liggett (left) and Sidney Froistad wear masks as they walk outside Nebraska Union on Friday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

As Nebraska's COVID cases reach an all-time high, I still walk through stores and see people without masks. I scroll through social media to see people I know still going out to social gatherings or parties, which is selfish.

There are many people, including the elderly, who haven't seen their families during this entire pandemic. My friend hasn't been able to hug her own mother who has cancer and an unknown amount of time left, because people still aren't taking this virus seriously.

Things like not social distancing or wearing masks keep families like my friends' separated. COVID-19 is serious, and more people need to be aware of this as well as take precautions to stop cases from rising.

Jayda McCall, Davenport

