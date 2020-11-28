Letter, 11/29: LES commitment brings hope

Almost a year ago, for my 21st birthday, I asked 21 people to testify at a Lincoln Electric System board meeting with me (LJS, Dec. 21) to ask the board to set a decarbonization goal. Recently, after months of advocacy from the community, LES announced a commitment to be 100% net-zero carbon by 2040.

It’s a little late, but I’ll take this as the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for. A gift of hope for a livable future, of confidence in Nebraska’s unique public power system, and one that instills a new sense of pride in the city I call home.

LES’s decarbonization goal matched with Lincoln’s recently announced Climate Action Plan are big steps towards protecting and building resilience in our community in the face of climate change. My hope lies in knowing our community leaders are acknowledging and planning for the changes we know lie ahead rather than denying science and putting everyone at risk.