Letter, 11/29: Groene uncouth and clueless
Couple of things in response to the Lincoln Journal article Nov. 18 ("Senator called woman a fanatic and stupid") concerning Sen. Mike Groene. First of all, I cannot believe this man is a state senator here in Nebraska. Scary, actually.

Second thing are his remarks to a woman in Omaha who was critical of Groene and his lack of compassion and lack of understanding relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The classless senator called her a fanatic and stupid. Yes, he actually said that. If ever there were a case of the pot calling the kettle black, this is it.

Third is Groene spouting off that he was glad he contracted COVID-19 so he could contribute to herd immunity. The man absolutely has no clue what the concept of herd immunity even is. For herd immunity to be effective, a minimum of 60% of the population of the country would have to be infected. As it stands, approximately 10% of the population of the country has contracted COVID-19.

Translated for Mr. Groene's benefit, that means 6 million people would need to be hospitalized with an additional 2 million dead. This is information from UNMC officials, and they know what they're talking about. 

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

