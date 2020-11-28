Letter, 11/29: Experience backs up numbers

The Nov. 11 article "Data backs up masks efficacy" to be very informative and supportive of my thoughts and opinions surrounding mask wearing in our community. I was surprised to see that Lancaster County had the lowest percentage of positive COVID tests in relation to county population in counties of more than 10,000 people.

This had me puzzled at first, but then I realized why this makes sense: Our county has issued a mask mandate. Living in Lincoln, it is so nice to see people coming back to their normal lives, only with a mask on now. I have visited a few towns outside of Lincoln recently, and things unfortunately are not quite the same as masks go.

One other reason why I believe masks are very effective is based on a personal experience with COVID and masks. In July, two of my friends and I were exposed to COVID by a third friend all hanging out maskless.