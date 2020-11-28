 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/29: Actions speak louder than words
During 2020 Teachers Appreciation Week in May, Gov. Pete Ricketts highlighted the critical role teachers play in nurturing the skills our future leaders need to make their dreams a reality.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of teachers has never been so important in creating a stable environment for our children in a world that is anything but. The words of Ricketts back in May, however, appear to be lost amongst the governor’s efforts in maintaining an open economy when COVID-19 rates in the region are at record levels.

Moreover, this apparent disregard for teachers’ safety has been adopted by some of our local school districts such as Lincoln Public Schools. On Oct. 21, when it was apparent that the area soon would be witnessing a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases (LPS would move entirely to remote learning when Lincoln’s risk dial moved to red), the school board and administration arbitrarily changed the protocols.

Because of this, the burdens of COVID-19 were placed heavily onto teachers. They now faced the reality that they would have to spend eight or more hours a day within a room that would harbor hundreds of students who could have a possibly lethal virus.

In a time outside of COVID-19, where it is politically popular for leaders to proclaim that teacher pay does not match the effort they put into their students, it is now clear such proclamations have no intention to be followed by substantive action that could improve the plight of teachers.

Derek Jones, Bennet

