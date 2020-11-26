Letter, 11/27: Turn game money into scholarships

When the Wisconsin Badgers football team went into quarantine, that left Nebraska without a game for a Saturday. Nebraska did try to get an opponent for a game, but they were ultimately turned down.

We saw how much Nebraska was offering to give the opponent to play in Lincoln. It was a chunk of change, about $250,000 worth. That money could have gone to businesses that profit off of Husker games. A better way to use this money is for additional scholarships for students.

Nebraska gives away many scholarships with different amounts of money. Why not give more money back to the students? They would sure appreciate it, especially in this time of need. That amount of money could be broken up into a couple of big scholarships and then many smaller ones as well. It is a perfect way to give back to students and get more possible students interested in UNL.

In the future, if another game is canceled, and Nebraska just happens to have $250,000 laying around, consider giving it to students. So what do you say, Nebraska: Will you give students more scholarships? They would surely be grateful for the help.

Daniel Frey, Palmyra