Letter, 11/27: Renewables offer bright future

As a young person who hopes to make a future for myself in Nebraska, I see it as imperative that the state invests in clean energy.

Wind energy technician was recently found to be the fastest-growing job in the country, and, with an abundance of wind resources available in our state, it seems like an obvious opportunity for new job creation and economic development in our rural communities.

As more and more major corporations continue to commit to 100% renewables, Nebraska has a unique opportunity to welcome these companies and the clean energy facilities that power them. Already we have seen investments in our state’s abundant renewable resources from Adobe, Hormel Foods, Smucker’s and even Facebook.

Renewables also offer young Nebraskans an opportunity to get an education and a career in an up-and-coming field while being able to remain close to home.

Northeast Community College in Norfolk and Central Community College in Hastings have established themselves as the state’s leading renewable energy training centers and have propelled hundreds of students into prominent careers in the field.

No matter how you spin it, young Nebraskans understand that now is the time to further invest in our state’s abundant renewable energy potential.

Zachary Renshaw, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0