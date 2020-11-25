 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/26: Ricketts willing to risk lives
Letter, 11/26: Ricketts willing to risk lives

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Oct. 5 at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Wow! I think we have a Trump clone in the governor's mansion. Gov. Pete Ricketts, like President Trump, has lived the charmed life of the 1% and apparently doesn't see regular people as valuable.

Not issuing a mask mandate to save as many lives as possible is apparently less important than supporting the party of Trump. Ricketts' allegiance seems to be to the party and not to the citizens of the state. Silly me, I thought our politicians were supposed to protect citizens. But his actions say, "Let them get sick and die!"

Even if it saves one life, declaring a mask mandate is worth it. Saving lives should be Ricketts' first priority, not his political future.

Carol Grell, Lincoln

