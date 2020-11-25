Letter, 11/26: Ricketts willing to risk lives

Wow! I think we have a Trump clone in the governor's mansion. Gov. Pete Ricketts, like President Trump, has lived the charmed life of the 1% and apparently doesn't see regular people as valuable.

Not issuing a mask mandate to save as many lives as possible is apparently less important than supporting the party of Trump. Ricketts' allegiance seems to be to the party and not to the citizens of the state. Silly me, I thought our politicians were supposed to protect citizens. But his actions say, "Let them get sick and die!"