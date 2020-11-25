Letter, 11/26: Caring gives freedom a purpose

Cal Thomas had an op-ed article published in the Journal Star Nov. 18 ("Faith leaders and facts"), in which he spoke about religious advisers to presidents of the United States.

I wonder if the Bible’s writers would be surprised to see people using the Bible to prove obvious “natural” truths. Truths are truths whether they are in the Bible or not. Here are three rather substantive truths:

* Human personhood needs to be respected, from womb to tomb.

* The committed relationship of husband and wife is the foundation of society.

* Government must be fair and objective with its laws and policies.

Those three observations are attributed to Robert P. George in his book “Conscience and Its Enemies,” where he calls them the three pillars essential to human society.

While religion may foster these truths, each is already founded in natural law. George warns that subjective approaches to any of those pillars bring harm to society. For even before sin is acknowledged, corruption infects any subjective approach.