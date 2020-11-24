Letter, 11/25: Ricketts could inspire, lead

On this one thing I agree with Gov. Pete Ricketts: Mandates create resistance. Here’s where I’m confused, for many reasons we mostly agree on: Face coverings are effective, and we’d feel and be safer if there were universal compliance.

Leadership is getting the team, the class, the group, the citizens to do what’s best for all, even though it might be hard or inconvenient. A leader inspires people to pull together if he or she has the skill and courage to step out in front and make it happen.

The evidence shows we have a governor whose preferred motivational technique is personal financial backing. I don’t see a way for him to buy mask compliance, even if he wanted to, so I hope he will step up and inspire Nebraskans to do the thing that the medical community and experts are begging him to do.

Tom Pappas, Lincoln

