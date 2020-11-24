 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/25: Have those hard conversations
Letter, 11/25: Have those hard conversations

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

As we steamroll into the coming holiday season, with COVID-19 cases swelling and a contentious national election and transition underway, we need to be acutely cognizant of the mental health of our friends, family and neighbors.

Studies have already indicated the increase in adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19, like anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, and the burden of that often falls on the most vulnerable: racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers (disproportionately women) and unpaid caregivers.

Even during "normal" times, the holiday season often brings increases in these conditions. Surveys often indicate that people feel more stressed, anxious and depressed in the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. A 2014 National Alliance on Mental Illness report stated, “approximately 24% of people with a diagnosed mental illness find that the holidays make their condition 'a lot' worse and 40% 'somewhat' worse.”

So in light of no significant gun control laws in the coming months, uncertainty about stimulus relief packages from Congress and the possible “dark winter” as Joe Biden phrased it, it is important for us to have courageous conversations with those who are expressing sadness, loneliness, isolation and hopelessness, especially ones living with recent traumas (i.e. job loss, death, etc).

Do not be afraid to ask the “S” question (Are you thinking about suicide?). If the individual is a gun owner, do not be afraid to ask if you could hold their guns for a while. Do not be afraid.

Jeremy Caldwell, Lincoln

