Letter, 11/24: Youth deserve better explanation
There are no bars in Lincoln as spacious as the gyms for youth sports. In the arenas, everyone has on masks and spectators are distanced. In bars, masks are removed for drinking, eating, etc.

Yet youth sports are shut down while bars remain open. The makers of those "mandates" owe everyone an explanation for the rationale behind such decisions. Thousands of disappointed Lincoln youth deserve better!

Jan Nash, Lincoln

