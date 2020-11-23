Letter, 11/24: Youth deserve better explanation

There are no bars in Lincoln as spacious as the gyms for youth sports. In the arenas, everyone has on masks and spectators are distanced. In bars, masks are removed for drinking, eating, etc.
Yet youth sports are shut down while bars remain open. The makers of those "mandates" owe everyone an explanation for the rationale behind such decisions. Thousands of disappointed Lincoln youth deserve better!
Jan Nash, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.