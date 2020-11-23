Letter, 11/24: Grateful for all Trump has done

As a Donald Trump voter, I am responding to a letter to the editor ("Rationalization comes with loss," Nov. 15) from Bob Copperstone. Let me say that every statement in this article about Trump voters is absolutely false and extremely insulting to those who still support President Trump. The first accusation is that Trump voters “feel the need to make excuses” for voting for him.
Trump worked tirelessly to strengthen our nation’s economy for the good of all. He did more for the Black community than any other recent president before him, such as the Opportunity Zone program, funding Historic Black Colleges and lowering the Black unemployment rate. We Trump voters could not be more thankful for the actions he took regarding many issues while in office. Here are some other achievements.
Energy independence; better trade deals with other nations, primarily China; rebuilding our defenses to protect our nation as well as other allied nations; deregulation so as not to burden the economy and restrict our liberty; border security by building the wall to secure our sovereignty; crime and criminal justice reform by signing the First Step Act for nonviolent offenders; foreign policy by shifting our U.S. policy from an America-last to an America-first emphasis; initiating a peace agreement between three Middle East countries and Israel. Trump successfully defeated ISIS, did not get us into another war and is bringing our troops home.
President Trump was never accepted as a legitimate president by Democrats, the media, tech and cable companies, other news outlets, major newspapers and the internet. The Trump voters do not need to make excuses about voting for him because they appreciate everything that he did in office. We will always support him without regrets.
Judy Berkebile, Lincoln
