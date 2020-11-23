Letter, 11/24: Grateful for all Trump has done

As a Donald Trump voter, I am responding to a letter to the editor ("Rationalization comes with loss," Nov. 15) from Bob Copperstone. Let me say that every statement in this article about Trump voters is absolutely false and extremely insulting to those who still support President Trump. The first accusation is that Trump voters “feel the need to make excuses” for voting for him.

Trump worked tirelessly to strengthen our nation’s economy for the good of all. He did more for the Black community than any other recent president before him, such as the Opportunity Zone program, funding Historic Black Colleges and lowering the Black unemployment rate. We Trump voters could not be more thankful for the actions he took regarding many issues while in office. Here are some other achievements.