Letter, 11/22: Wear a mask out of respect

Recently, I watched the evening news. A respiratory therapist was being interviewed at the hospital where she worked about the COVID pandemic. With emotion, she stated she thought it was a sign of disrespect for people not to wear a mask.

If she were to get the virus, it would not be in the hospital she worked in but in the community. I believe the disrespect she talked about was for the health care workers who are dealing with this virus every day. They work in crowded conditions, long hours, risking, sometime giving, their lives to save lives from the virus, having to watch people die every day.

If one needs to inspiration to wear a mask I would suggest checking out a book written by John M. Barry who I saw interviewed last spring. The book is, "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History." The primary focus of the book is the Spanish influenza, which took 765,000 lives in the U.S. and 50 million worldwide over a two-year period. The majority of deaths occurred in the second wave of the virus.

I have been complacent regarding masks at times. Today, when I wear a mask it is not so much for my protection but in respect for the heroes in our hospitals who are fighting this war against the virus, I do not want to add to their burden.

Larry Kunc, Lincoln