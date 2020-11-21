Letter, 11/22: Take a stand for democracy

Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: As our Nebraska state representatives, why do you not support democracy? It’s clear that you have chosen “Trumpism” over democracy.

You continue to support a leader who governs by impulse and bizarre ideas. A leader who was AWOL during the largest health crisis of our time -- more than 250,000 coronavirus deaths and 439,000 predicted dead by March 1.

Trump now refuses to accept he has lost the election. He pouts by dismantling the Pentagon and Homeland Security.

You four have stood by while Trump dismantled the executive branch, judicial branch and part of our legislative branch, the Senate.

“The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism,” said Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

History will not be kind to your legacy. Stand up for democracy now! Democracy needs you.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln

