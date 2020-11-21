 Skip to main content
Letter, 11/22: Ricketts squandered chance to lead
Letter, 11/22: Ricketts squandered chance to lead

Anti-Gambling, 10.5

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on a mask during a news conference regarding casino gambling on Oct. 5 at the state Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he doesn't want to implement a mask mandate because some folks don't like being told what to do. That's true.

But some folks don't like getting seriously sick. Some folks don't like being unable to breathe. Some folks don't like being put on a ventilator. To tell the truth, a whole lot of folks don't like dying. Don't those folks matter?

I don't know about you, but I don't like being unable to spend the holidays with my children. I've seen my beautiful granddaughter exactly once since February, and I won't be able to see her over the upcoming holidays. And you can be sure I don't like it.

In Nebraska, we have some of the world's best epidemiologists at UNMC. We could have been a model for the nation in how to beat this disease. And it could have been done, really. Look at New Zealand. Look at Australia. Look at Taiwan or South Korea. But no, Governor Ricketts, with the best medical people at his disposal, would rather take health care advice from pool hall owners.

The rest of us suffer because Governor Ricketts doesn't want to offend the radical, conspiracy-mongering fever fringes of the Republican Party.

Has there ever been a more abject failure of leadership? Do you like that? I sure don't.

Thomas P. Lynch, Lincoln

