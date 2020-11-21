Letter, 11/22: Restorative justice may not help

Before LPS gets too involved with restorative justice ("Restorative justice program eyed as way to reduce school-to-prison pipeline," Nov. 13) I would urge all the school board members to read, “Why Meadow Died” by Andrew Pollack. His daughter was killed in the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Florida.

After not receiving satisfactory answers from the school district, Pollack started his own investigation and found that the shooter, a student at the school, was a troubled youth who never should have been attending class at the high school.

He had a history of getting in fights, threatening to rape and kill students, showed kids a video of him killing and mutilating animals. He committed crimes at the school but was not “entered into the system.” The school system repeatedly ignored his sick and criminal behaviors because they were heavily invested in a federally supported “restorative justice” program.