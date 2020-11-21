Letter, 11/22: Rail lines being repaired

The Local View published Oct. 22 by Mark Daharsh ("Believe science and act") is one of a series of efforts to kill off coal-burning electric power generation.

The author doesn't have his facts right when he states that he saw BNSF railroad workers "building tracks" along Nebraska 2 and implies that the railroad shouldn't run coal trains to supply coal-burning power plants.

Had Daharsh done his research, he would have discovered that the railroad line from Nebraska City to Lincoln was constructed in the late 1800s. What he saw was BNSF workers not "building tracks" but upgrading existing tracks to prevent a possible derailment from blocking crossings in the south part of Lincoln when coal trains start running again in January. I think they should be praised for these efforts, not criticized.

I wonder if Daharsh and other environmentalists realize that last year for the first time, the volume of harmful emissions from transportation exceeded that from coal-burning power plants in the U.S.