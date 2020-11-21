Letter, 11/22: Only cooperation will fix problems

Now that the Chinese government has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden before most Republican members of the House and Senate, it’s pretty clear who’s been the cause of problems in Washington in recent years.

This lack of courage and practical professional courtesy is now hamstringing the transition between administrations, thereby making the American people, even the benighted who voted for President Trump, vulnerable to potential danger from afar, as well as from the pandemic now raging out of control, thanks to no leadership from petulant, vindictive Trump and feckless Mike Pence.

When are House and Senate Republicans, enablers all of those two, going to show a little spine and stop treating governance as a political game?

The House’s Heroes Act, passed in the spring, has been languishing on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk ever since he called himself the “Grim Reaper,” a self-identification only a self-aggrandizing idiot would make.